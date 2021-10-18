China Opens Stock, Commodity Derivatives to Foreign Investors

Markets
China Opens Stock, Commodity Derivatives to Foreign InvestorsBloomberg News
China is opening financial market to attract more investments
Opening comes amid heightened political, market tensions
China’s regulator expanded the investment scope for foreign investors, adding key commodity and stock market derivatives in the latest move to open its financial markets even as Beijing’s crackdown on a broad section of its private sector has roiled markets.
Qualified foreign investors will be able to trade commodity futures, commodity options and stock index options, China Securities Regulatory Commission said on its website on Friday. The changes will take effect in Nov. 1.