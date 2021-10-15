Porsche’s Electric Taycan Pulls Ahead of the Iconic 911 in Sales

Porsche’s electric Taycan has outsold the 911 combustion-era flagship for the first time, underscoring the German sports-car maker’s accelerating shift toward battery power.

The Taycan sedan, competing with Tesla Inc.’s Model S, edged past its stablemate by a few hundred cars in the year through September with 28,640 vehicles sold, Porsche said Friday. Overall deliveries climbed 13% during the first nine months, in a sign of resilience as the protracted shortage of forces many manufacturers to temporarily halt output.