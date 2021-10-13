 Skip to content
Politics

White House Rejects Trump Executive Privilege Claim Over Jan. 6

  • Archives told to turn over documents to House investigators
  • House panel wants documents related to White House on Jan. 6
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, before protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Jan. 6.

 Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg

The White House once again said it wouldn’t support former President Donald Trump’s assertion of executive privilege over a tranche of records related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, and ordered the National Archives to turn over documents to congressional investigators within 30 days.

President Joe Biden concluded that Trump’s efforts to shield the documents was “not in the best interests of the United States,” White House counsel Dana Remus said in an Oct. 8 letter to the National Archives.