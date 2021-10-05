 Skip to content
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity

Got Hacked? Warren Bill Gives 48 Hours to Report Ransom Payments

By
Senator Elizabeth Warren

Senator Elizabeth Warren

Photographer: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/Bloomberg

Victims of ransomware attacks would be required to report payments to their hackers within 48 hours under a proposal from Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren and Democratic Representative Deborah Ross. 

The Ransom Disclosure Act would give the Department of Homeland Security data on ransomware payments, including the amount of money demanded and paid, and the type of currency used. The lawmakers say this is essential to bolster the U.S. government’s understanding of how hackers operate and the extent of the ransomware threat.