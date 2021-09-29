New Zealand Offers One-Off Resident Visa to 165,000 Migrants

New Zealand will offer a one-off resident visa to as many as 165,000 migrants after delays in processing residency applications during the Covid-19 pandemic threatened an exodus of skilled foreign workers.

“We are providing a way forward for our migrant families who have been long disrupted by Covid-19, while ensuring businesses have the certainty they need to plan into the future,” Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said in a statement Thursday in Wellington. “We acknowledge the uncertainty and difficulties Covid-19 and our closed borders have caused our migrant community.”