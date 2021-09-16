Biden to Turn Up Pressure on Democrats Balking at Spending Bill

President Joe Biden is set to ratchet up pressure on congressional Democrats on Thursday, as discord within the party threatened to derail key pieces of his economic agenda, including lowering prescription drug prices and some of his proposed tax hikes on the wealthiest Americans.

In a speech Thursday at the White House, Biden plans to urge Democrats to unite, focusing on the struggles of middle class families -- such as the prices of prescription drugs, hearing aids and high-speed internet, as well as the more general costs of raising a child -- said a White House official.