Australia to Get Nuclear-Powered Subs in Pact With U.S., U.K.
Countries plan expanded cooperation on defense measures
Framework comes as China expands military presence in region
Australia is joining a new Indo-Pacific security partnership with the U.S. and U.K. that will allow it to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, likely signaling the end of its deal with France to buy conventional craft.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, U.S. President Joe Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the trilateral security partnership in a virtual meeting on Wednesday.