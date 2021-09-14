 Skip to content
SoftBank Vision Fund 2 Bets on Pacaso at $1.5 Billion Valuation

By
and
  • Startup is focused on fractional ownership of vacation homes
  • Company is planning European expansion, with Spain up first

Pacaso, a startup offering shared ownership of vacation homes, has reached a $1.5 billion valuation after raising $125 million from investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

Real estate-focused venture firm Fifth Wall, Gaingels, Greycroft, Global Founders Capital, 75 & Sunny Ventures and Crosscut also participated in the funding round, said Pacaso Chief Executive Officer Austin Allison, who co-founded the company with Spencer Rascoff. 