SoftBank Vision Fund 2 Bets on Pacaso at $1.5 Billion Valuation

SoftBank Vision Fund 2 Bets on Pacaso at $1.5 Billion ValuationBy and
Startup is focused on fractional ownership of vacation homes
Company is planning European expansion, with Spain up first
Pacaso, a startup offering shared ownership of vacation homes, has reached a $1.5 billion valuation after raising $125 million from investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2.
Real estate-focused venture firm Fifth Wall, Gaingels, Greycroft, Global Founders Capital, 75 & Sunny Ventures and Crosscut also participated in the funding round, said Pacaso Chief Executive Officer Austin Allison, who co-founded the company with Spencer Rascoff.