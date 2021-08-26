BlackRock Faces Key Test in Booming $15 Trillion China Market

BlackRock Inc. is gearing up for the first test of Chinese investor appetite for its own mutual fund products, more than 15 years after entering the world’s most promising wealth market.

The company’s new China unit is launching its debut product on Aug. 30, just two months after winning regulatory approval to become the nation’s first wholly foreign-owned mutual fund firm. Its wealth management joint venture with China Construction Bank Corp. and Singapore’s Temasek also said earlier it obtained permission to start a quant equities offering “in the near term.”