Trudeau Off to Rocky Start in Canada's Snap Election Campaign
Liberals seeking to regain majority in Sept. 20 vote
PM taking fire on motives, Afghan response and inflation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stumbled out of the blocks in the first week of Canada’s snap election campaign, with polls showing the race tightening and prospects for a majority weakening.
While most surveys still give his Liberals a small edge over the main opposition Conservative Party, the advantage has fallen to within the margin of error and one poll even shows the Tories ahead.