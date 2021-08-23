 Skip to content
Politics

Trudeau Off to Rocky Start in Canada’s Snap Election Campaign

By
and
  • Liberals seeking to regain majority in Sept. 20 vote
  • PM taking fire on motives, Afghan response and inflation
Justin Trudeau says ‘this election is about a choice: forward or backwards.’

Justin Trudeau says ‘this election is about a choice: forward or backwards.’

 Photographer: Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stumbled out of the blocks in the first week of Canada’s snap election campaign, with polls showing the race tightening and prospects for a majority weakening.

While most surveys still give his Liberals a small edge over the main opposition Conservative Party, the advantage has fallen to within the margin of error and one poll even shows the Tories ahead. 