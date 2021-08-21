Crypto Tokens Net Top European Soccer Clubs Millions: Report

Cryptocurrencies
Some of Europe’s top soccer clubs have pocketed 150 million pounds ($204 million) by signing up to an app that allows fans to buy cryptocurrency-like virtual tokens in exchange for involvement in certain club decisions, the Telegraph reported.