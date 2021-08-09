Super Coffee, Backed by J. Lo and A-Rod, Nabs Over $500 Million Valuation

deals
Super Coffee, Backed by J. Lo and A-Rod, Nabs Over $500 Million ValuationBy and

Kitu Life, startup behind drink maker, raises $106 million

Funding will be spent on expanding distribution, marketing
Kitu Life Inc., the startup behind Super Coffee that counts Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez among its investors, has more than doubled its valuation to over $500 million with its latest round of funding.
Henry Ellenbogen’s Durable Capital Partners led the $106 million round. Other participants include LivWell Ventures, the family office of Nutrabolt Chief Executive Officer Doss Cunningham, 7-Eleven Inc.’s venture arm, Boston Beer Co. CEO Dave Burwick, former Anheuser-Busch President Dave Peacock, Deep Eddy Vodka and Sweet Leaf Tea Co. co-founder Clayton Christopher, and former Amplify Snack Brands Inc. Chief Financial Officer Brian Goldberg.