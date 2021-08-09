Super Coffee, Backed by J. Lo and A-Rod, Nabs Over $500 Million Valuation

Kitu Life Inc., the startup behind Super Coffee that counts Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez among its investors, has more than doubled its valuation to over $500 million with its latest round of funding.

Henry Ellenbogen’s Durable Capital Partners led the $106 million round. Other participants include LivWell Ventures, the family office of Nutrabolt Chief Executive Officer Doss Cunningham, 7-Eleven Inc.’s venture arm, Boston Beer Co. CEO Dave Burwick, former Anheuser-Busch President Dave Peacock, Deep Eddy Vodka and Sweet Leaf Tea Co. co-founder Clayton Christopher, and former Amplify Snack Brands Inc. Chief Financial Officer Brian Goldberg.