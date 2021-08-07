Virgin Atlantic Mulls IPO as Company Looks to Post-Covid Future

Markets
Virgin Atlantic Mulls IPO as Company Looks to Post-Covid FutureBy and
-
The planned London listing could be announced in autumn
-
Virgin was among the many airlines hit by pandemic lockdowns
Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd is considering a public offering in London as the company gears up its business for recovery from the pandemic.
Executives have been holding discussions with bankers and potential investors, and could announce the company’s plans for an IPO as soon as the autumn, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.