VW Raises Earnings Outlook Even as Chip Crunch Cuts Deliveries

Volkswagen AG lifted its earnings outlook after strong profits at its luxury-car brands helped to limit the fallout from the global chip shortage, which forced it to cut expectations for deliveries this year.

The automaker expects adjusted operating return on sales to rise to between 6% to 7.5%, raising its outlook for a second time this year. Semiconductor scarcity will be more severe during the second half of the year, VW said, also highlighting risks from volatile commodity prices .