Citigroup Traders, Bankers Vie to Do Stints at Black-Owned Banks

equality
Citigroup Traders, Bankers Vie to Do Stints at Black-Owned BanksBy
-
Company’s program is part of its mentorship of Black banks
-
Fewer than two dozen Black-owned banks remain in the U.S.
A group of Citigroup Inc. bankers and traders are seeking to join a new program that would allow them to spend time working at a Black-owned bank.
As part of the Wall Street giant’s efforts to mentor the country’s dwindling minority deposit institutions, Citigroup will debut a program on Thursday in which it lets senior executives help such firms shore up operations or establish new lines of business.