Biggest Crypto Exchange Binance Briefly Suspended Withdrawals

Follow us @crypto for our full coverage.

Binance Holdings Ltd., the largest cryptocurrency exchange, briefly suspended withdrawals on Monday.

The company made the announcement on Twitter that it had stopped withdrawals, and then about half an hour later said they had resumed. It didn’t elaborate on the reason behind the move and spokespeople for the exchange didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Withdrawals are now resumed. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/DYHhEc32uu — Binance (@binance) May 10, 2021

It’s not uncommon for crypto exchanges to deal with trading disruptions or errors, especially with thousands of new users flocking to websites hoping to trade the latest hot coin. Binance has been attracting more than 300,000 user registrations a day, exceeding its previous peak reached in 2017, Zhao told Bloomberg TV in February.