In U-Turn, Orban Drops Plan to Use EU Funds for Foundations

Hungary unexpectedly dropped a request to channel billions of euros from the European Union’s pandemic recovery fund to finance controversial university foundations led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s allies.

The reversal came after Bloomberg reported Wednesday that the EU’s executive would scrutinize Hungary’s request to channel $4 billion in the bloc’s stimulus money for the “renewal of universities.” A dozen European Parliament members urged the EU on Monday to block the funding, saying the outlays would be shielded from public scrutiny and vulnerable to graft.

“The government decided that the development of universities will be done mostly without EU funds,” Cabinet Minister Gergely Gulyas told a weekly briefing on Thursday. He said the move would “nip in the bud” a looming row with the EU over the issue.

The decision comes after Orban’s lawmakers this week transferred a vast array of state assets to new, quasi-private foundations, a majority of which will run state universities. Their boards will be controlled by the prime minister’s allies, including members of his government, who can have lifelong terms and have the power to name their successors.

Some opposition party members decried the move as the misappropriation of public funds, while others said it would create a deep state that will entrench Orban’s influence regardless of whether he continues to win elections.

Since Orban took power in 2010, Hungary has plunged in Transparency International’s annual corruption perceptions index and is currently tied with Bulgaria and Romania as the EU nation facing the biggest challenge with graft. The watchdog said cronyism was a “key feature” of the government.

Hungary, along with Poland, are the only EU members currently subject to the bloc’s rule-of-law probe.