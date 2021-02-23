What the Post-Pandemic Hospital Might Look Like

SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

When the first crush of Covid-19 patients overran New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital in March 2020, Neel Shah witnessed the harrowing scenes virtually, following clinicians wearing head-mounted GoPro cameras as they made their hurried rounds. Shah, an obstetrician who heads the Delivery Decisions Initiative at Ariadne Labs in Boston, was shocked by what he saw. Despite the need to isolate infectious coronavirus patients from the rest of the hospital, doctors and staff frequently blew past the boundaries that were supposed to separate Covid patients from the rest of the hospital. They weren’t intending to spread infection; the isolation regime was simply incomplete, and incompletely understood.



Ariadne Labs, a center for health systems innovation affiliated with Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard’s Chan School of Public Health, was brought in to help Mount Sinai manage the pandemic’s terrifying first wave. Working with the nonprofit MASS Design Group, Shah and Ariadne worked to establish unmistakeable thresholds in Sinai’s Covid ward, with doors, bright warning graphics and places to don and doff personal protective equipment.

That experience provided an early demonstration of how an unprecedented infectious disease crisis would change how hospitals operate. But it was far from the last. Over the course of the past year, the pandemic exposed the weaknesses of a fractured U.S. health-care system, serving up horrifying scenes of frantic clinicians running among patient beds parked in hallways, families saying goodbye to loved ones via iPad, and refrigerator trucks stacked with bodies because funeral homes are full. “Covid has taken every inequity in society and thrown them into a pressure cooker,” says Shah.

A patient arrives at Elmhurst Hospital Trauma Center In Queens in April, when some hospitals in New York City were overwhelmed by the first surge of Covid -19 cases. Photographer:John Lamparski/NurPhoto via Getty Images

For health-care institutions, the pandemic has been a powerful engine of transformation, for better and worse. It’s accelerated the trend to adopt remote technology and move care out of big acute-care complexes to ambulatory settings closer to patients. It’s exposed the huge disparities in hospitalizations and deaths by poorer and minority patients. And it’s changing the ways hospitals look and feel, as the extraordinary stresses that Covid has put on staff, patients and families has health providers focusing on wellness as well as disease treatment.

Ultimately, in the most optimistic reading of the coronavirus crisis, U.S. health care could emerge from the pandemic with better, more resilient infrastructure and practices. Because the measures hospitals took to deal with Covid forced them to adopt new regulations and habits, says Shah: “Things that advocates have pursued for decades are now happening.”

Transformative telemedicine

As schools and workplaces went remote in 2020, so too did health care. The Covid-era turn to telehealth — consultations via telecommunications — dovetails with several trends affecting the future of hospitals. Relatively rare pre-2020, telehealth went mainstream overnight as doctors and insurance companies saw the value in keeping patients safe in their homes when possible.

“You see a ton of investment from innovators and health-tech companies supporting that migration,” says Dan Russell, principal at Array Architects, a health-care specialist firm. He cited a recent McKinsey report estimating that 25% of outpatient services could move to telemedicine, a broader category of distance-care delivery. Long term, telemedicine should reduce the need to bring a fragile patient from a rural town to a big-city hospital for a 20-minute examination.

Already NYC Health + Hospitals, America’s largest public-hospital system, allows emergency medical personnel to use telemedicine to treat patients at the scene. Likewise, 911 calls can be diverted to videoconference exams if immediate hospital treatment is not needed, conserving ambulances and ER resources for those most in need. “Not everyone needs an ambulance trip to the emergency department,” says Eric Wei, the system’s chief quality officer.

Physicians in Germany consult over videoconference in January. Photographer: Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images.

Dan Hanfling, a trauma physician and expert in preparing hospitals for disasters in Falls Church, Virginia, sees telemedicine and its tech-driven sibling, digital health, as “critically important” in public health emergencies. In a hospital overwhelmed by Covid cases — or a terror attack, natural disaster or other mass-casualty event — assistance can be patched in with video and electronic diagnostic tools to support overburdened staff.

Wearable health monitoring devices will play a role in this technological transformation. Many consumers are already familiar with consumer-grade products like Fitbits, and researchers have been studying their application in Covid detection, so that the wearer can promptly take action to reduce infecting others and monitor themselves for symptoms. A company called Innsightful is developing wearable biosignal monitoring coupled with artificial intelligence for virus detection, and offers another wearable that picks up emotional stress, with symptoms assessed by a digital “agent,” that can promptly put the wearer in touch with a therapist. Zyter, a Maryland-based tech company, is introducing a Smart Hospitals platform, deploying an army of internet sensors to monitor equipment, patient status and caregiver collaboration inside health-care facilities. (Among its features: a mobile application to help people find their way through the maze of hallways that typify large urban hospitals.)

Building more flexible hospitals — and moving care closer to patients

The pandemic accelerated another trend in American health care: the consolidation of tertiary care — complex inpatient procedures like heart or brain surgeries that require increasingly specialized equipment and resources — into large “mothership” care centers. To free up beds for surges of Covid patients, some hospitals have been forced to abandon other kinds of treatment temporarily, throwing together instant ICUs with tent partitions and installing portable fans and filtration devices. Managing these waves cost them much of their revenue stream, so they will seek to be better prepared for the next Big One.

Patient rooms in the emergency department at Chicago’s Rush University Medical Center use glass doors and negative-pressure ventilation to fully isolate infectious patients. Photographer: James Steinkamp Photography/Perkins and Will

One celebrated model for the hospitals of the post-Covid era may be Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, whose butterfly-shaped Tower facility, designed by Perkins and Will, anticipated pandemics and other mass casualty events. Its emergency department patient rooms have glass doors so that ventilation is isolated, and clinicians can observe patients while minimizing their virus exposure. The building, which opened in 2012, has a lobby equipped with electrical and medical gas outlets that allow it to accommodate surge beds — which it had to do for a time. Going forward, expect hospital design to incorporate more infectious disease rooms (or rooms that can be quickly converted), bigger emergency departments that can triage large numbers of patients, and more flexible spaces: lobbies, conference centers, and offices that accept beds and can be quickly adapted for patient care.

Hospitals are also being forced to confront overhead costs that make a wide range of less-acute services too expensive. Spurred by surgical and technology advances as well as reimbursement formulas, some of those services are migrating to less-costly sites. “They are moving forms of care that don't need to be done in a hospital to settings closer to the community,” says Brad Hinthorne, an architect with Perkins and Will. He has been working on a massive consolidation plan for a hospital in Seattle. That project puts the acute inpatient services in one new tower, and ambulatory care in a separate tower with a lower cost structure akin to a clinic or medical office building.

Shah applauds this devolution — especially in childbirth, his specialty. “While most American women give birth in major hospitals, people elsewhere give birth in a variety of settings, including at home. Now there are incentives to move more births out of hospitals because alternate settings pose less risk of infection.”

Making equity a post-Covid priority

In response to the pandemic’s unequal toll on New Yorkers, NYC Health + Hospitals launched a new kind of neighborhood health center. Called COVID Centers of Excellence, the three clinics aim to bring sophisticated primary care to smaller facilities closer to where patients live, to better address the huge disparities in Covid-19 infections and deaths that have devastated African-American, Latinx and immigrant communities. While many are essential health-care workers, they often lack access to primary-care doctors and rely on ERs for costly treatments.

In Jackson Heights, Queens, home to a multi-ethnic immigrant community that was among the earliest U.S. hotspots, contractors recently put finishing touches on the dozens of exams rooms in the second of these new centers. Built in just a few months, the immaculate marble-tiled and white-drywalled facility is equipped with full imaging suites, and offers treatments for chronic conditions that often go unaddressed, including lung disease (especially risky when combined with Covid), cardiovascular maladies, and diabetes. They also offer ongoing care for those who lack access to dentists, pediatric care and maternal health. The Centers of Excellence also are among the first facilities to address Covid “long haulers” — those who battle symptoms that persist long after the original infection.

Built in only a few months, the new Covid-19 Center of Excellence in the Bronx is a community health clinic designed for coronavirus care. Photo: Matt Lapiska/NYC Dept. of Design and Construction

The centers aim not only to reduce the Covid death rate, but to create a path to broader well-being. For the hardest-hit communities, the pandemic has focused new attention on the need for behavioral health treatments as well are purely medical ones, says Wei: “Their entire lives have become traumatic during Covid, as they lose education, family members and deal with food insecurity.”

Such centers threaten to disrupt hospitals’ bottom lines, because people who rely on the ER for care only when they have become desperate are a high percentage of emergency department use in places with high-poverty populations. “We can’t have a noble conversation about this, because most hospitals get 80% of their inpatients from the emergency department,” says Jonathan Bykowski, Array’s president. “When people don’t come, hospitals don’t get admissions, and so they don’t get paid. It’s showing us how fragile the system is.”

Multimillion-dollar uncertainties

For all the optimism about using this crisis to improve care delivery, the rickety U.S. health-care system resembles an old house where you pull up a broken floor board to reveal rotting beams and a cracked drain pipe. Some hospitals — which run on 2% margins on a good day — faced catastrophic losses from halting conventional care to manage the Covid influx, according to Russell.

In the early months of the pandemic, adds Ariadne’s Shah, “half the drop in GDP we saw was in suspended health services.”

By taking over many diagnostic functions once conducted in clinics, ambulatory care centers and hospitals, digital health is likely to further disrupt legacy business models and “break things,” as tech has done in so many other aspects of life.

Adapting health-care infrastructure to better manage future pandemics may add staggering costs. “Separate entrances and exits may be needed for those who may be infected and those who are not, and larger waiting spaces, where waiting time is minimized by rigorously timed appointments,” says Michael Lorimer, Northeast health care leader at engineering giant Arup.

Designing for wellness

Though “wellness” has been adopted by marketers to sell everything from spa visits to tech-enhanced meditation, it is becoming fundamental in hospital design. “Every major health-care facility is moving progressively to include green space and daylight,” says Raj Daswani, who leads health-care projects for Arup in Northern California. “Research shows these contribute to the healing process.”

Designed by Snøhetta, the Maggie's cancer recovery center in Aberdeen, Scotland, is part of an international network of facilities built to provide a welcoming environment for patients. Photographer: Danny Lawson - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

A facility that is flooded with daylight and supplied with healing gardens isn’t just beneficial for those recovering from illness: Health-care workers at all levels have endured extremely stressful conditions during the Covid crisis, and hospital designers are now paying more attention to the needs of staff as well as patients. “The idea is to create more breakout space on the ward,” says Lorimer.

He liked the idea of borrowing from the award-winning Maggies’ Centres in the U.K., a series of cancer recovery facilities designed by architects such Frank Gehry and Zaha Hadid. Built on hospital sites with gardens, ample natural light and comfortable lounges, the centers are intended to reduce anxiety during drawn-out treatments. Patients can share and learn from each other around a comfortable kitchen table.

One year into the pandemic, we could all use a little respite right now, Shah says: “We’re going to be in this one for a while.”