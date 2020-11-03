OPEC Chief Says Group’s Next Decision Will Speed Oil Rebound

LISTEN TO ARTICLE 1:46 SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

OPEC and its allies will “accelerate” the recovery in oil markets at their next meeting, the group’s top official said, dropping another hint about a delay to the production hike scheduled for January.

“We continue to see headwinds,” the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said in an interview with the head of the International Energy Forum. “Demand is recovering, so also is the global economic rebound, but at a very slow speed.”

The 23-nation OPEC+ alliance, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, is due to meet Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 amid growing expectations that they’ll choose to maintain current supply curbs, which amount to almost 8 million barrels a day.

The latest wave of the virus “will almost certainly dampen the momentum that we gathered in the third quarter,” Barkindo told IEF head Joe McMonigle in a podcast. That’s casting a shadow on the outlook for next year, even as fuel demand in China and India returns to levels seen before this year’s coronavirus outbreak, he said.

Because of the unparalleled disruption caused by the disease, the upcoming meeting “will be one of the most important conferences in the history of OPEC,” Barkindo said. The Riyadh-based IEF promotes dialog between energy producers and users.

OPEC and Russia also held their annual talks on Tuesday. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said the partnership between the producers has been instrumental in ensuring market stability, particularly during the pandemic, according to social media posts by the OPEC secretariat.

“We see a lot of uncertainties that prevent the return of economic indicators and global oil consumption to pre-crisis” levels, Novak said in opening remarks at the Russia-OPEC energy dialogue. “We see how difficult the recovery is.”

