Macron Says ‘More’ Covid-19 Restrictions to Be Detailed Thursday

Photographer: Daniel Cole/AFP via Getty Images Photographer: Daniel Cole/AFP via Getty Images

Emmanuel Macron said more restrictions will be announced this week aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus in France.

The French president said the country’s health minister will make announcements Thursday about targeted restrictions that would focus on places where the virus is circulating faster among elderly people and where hospitals are the fullest.

“There must be more restrictions such as the ones put in place” in the region of Marseille, where bars and restaurants were shut, Macron said in a TF1 interview Wednesday. In Paris, while restaurants can still open, bars have been shuttered.

France on Wednesday reported 18,746 new infections, pushing the seven-day rolling average of new infections to its highest level yet.

Macron added in the TV interview that the government’s overall strategy is to asks French citizens to act responsibly.

“People must continue to abide by the rules,” Macron said. “When there are slightly stronger restrictions, it’s to help our medical staff which is under great pressure.”