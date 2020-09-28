LVMH Countersues Tiffany Over Canceled $16 Billion Buyout

SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

LVMH countersued Tiffany & Co. over the French luxury goods giant’s move to back out of its $16 billion purchase of the iconic New York-based jeweler, saying Tiffany has mismanaged its business in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The maker of Louis Vuitton bags and Moet & Chandon Champagne contends Tiffany’s business was devastated by the coronavirus outbreak and that provides proper grounds to nix the buyout, according to a filing Monday in Delaware Chancery Court.