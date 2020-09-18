South Africa Says Insufficient Evidence of Plot Against U.S. Envoy

LISTEN TO ARTICLE 1:04 SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Photographer: Leon Kgoadi/U.S. EMBASSY SOUTH AFRICA via AP Photo Photographer: Leon Kgoadi/U.S. EMBASSY SOUTH AFRICA via AP Photo

South Africa’s government said there’s insufficient evidence to sustain an allegation that there’s a plot to kill the U.S. ambassador to the country.

Politico reported on Sunday that Iran is considering an attempt to assassinate U.S. Ambassador Lana Marks to avenge the U.S.’s killing of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani earlier this year. Intelligence about the alleged threat, which first surfaced in the spring, has become more specific in recent weeks, the news website said, citing an unidentified U.S. government official.

“At present, the information provided is not sufficient to sustain the allegation that there is a credible threat against the U.S. ambassador,” South Africa’s State Security Agency said in a statement Friday. “Officials have requested additional information from the U.S. government. Once the information is forthcoming, the facts will be reviewed and re-assessed.”

Iran denied the report, saying the claims were part of an intelligence campaign by the Trump administration against the Persian Gulf nation.

READ: South Africa Assesses Report of Iran Plot to Kill U.S. Envoy