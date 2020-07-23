Why China Sought Help With Credit Ratings for Bonds

SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

One reason foreign investors think twice about dabbling in China’s $15 trillion bond market is the quality of domestic credit ratings. The authorities sought to address that concern when S&P Global Inc. became the first foreign ratings firm to operate independently in the country. A year on, the move has proved a milestone but hardly a watershed. Even with Fitch Ratings Inc. also in China now, there’s a long way to go in a market where the vast majority of bonds receive stellar ratings and defaults can come out of nowhere.

1. Are overseas companies shaking things up?

Not just yet. The world’s top credit risk raters face a long journey to establish a substantial presence. While S&P received approval to grade all domestic bonds, Fitch is permitted only to rate financial institutions, their securities and structured finance bonds. Moody’s Corp., which has a joint venture with a local rating firm, has applied for a domestic credit rating agency license. The application has yet to be approved, according to a person familiar with the situation. Since its entry a little over a year ago, S&P has issued just 10 ratings (half were issuer credit ratings, the rest structured finance ratings). That’s a drop in the ocean compared with 2,808 onshore ratings of debt products from 1,695 issuers in the first quarter of this year alone, according to the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors.

2. What’s holding them back?

To some degree, the foreign firms’ high standards. The majority of Chinese borrowers are rated investment grade by domestic firms. Given the multiple reasons to want high ratings -- regulatory approval for bond sales, lower borrowing costs, debt qualifying as collateral for certain loans -- there’s limited incentive for local issuers to risk getting a lower rating from an overseas firm. Other challenges include cut-throat pricing by domestic raters and, in Fitch’s case, those restrictions on the scope of its business.

3. What’s the issue with domestic raters?

They’re criticized for being overly generous and failing to differentiate between different credit qualities. About 96% of onshore ratings now are AA or above, according to Peter Eastham, managing director and head of analytics for S&P’s China business. In comparison, 71.8% of U.S. corporate debt was investment grade at the start of 2019, according to an S&P report. Local rating firms have also been slow to spot companies in trouble such as Wintime Energy Co. and Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co., among the latest defaults since China’s first in 2014. There’s been wayward behavior, too. Dagong Global Credit Rating Co. was banned from grading bonds for a year in 2018 for charging borrowers high fees for consulting services and giving regulators fake information. A growing number of Chinese investors have looked beyond raters and started doing their own research and risk analysis.

4. How differently do overseas raters see things?

A look at the offshore market -- Chinese bonds sold outside the country -- illustrates the gulf. Among 15 property developers with top AAA ratings in the domestic market and that also carry offshore ratings, eight had a low rating from at least one of the international firms.

5. Are overseas funds buying more Chinese bonds?

International investors have been steadily increasing their bets in the world’s second-largest bond market in recent years, but predominantly on safer debt issued by China’s government and policy banks. Foreign holdings accounted for 0.61% of onshore corporate debt at the end of May, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s up 0.12 percentage point from the same period last year. Other concerns for overseas funds include liquidity, hedging options, the convertibility of China’s currency and capital controls.

6. What is in it for China?

Having more robust credit ratings is a pillar of its efforts to turn the bond market into a more effective fund-raising venue where risk is better priced, so as to take pressure off an overstretched banking system. Chinese officials have sought to encourage steady inflows of global funds into the domestic market, in part to help balance pressures on the yuan after an exodus of capital in 2015. The push for foreign investors is also part of the government’s drive to modernize its financial markets and increase the yuan’s global usage.

7. So overseas raters need patience?

Correct. The dominance of local firms and a financial culture that is less risk-averse, at least for now, means acceptance of more rigorous standards will need time. A big challenge is to change the mindset of investors and issuers who are used to dealing with local raters that tend to have sub-par practices. While competition may lead to consolidation in the industry, major domestic firms are expected to maintain their dominance for the foreseeable future.

