Barr Says He Doesn’t Expect Criminal Probe Into Obama or Biden

Attorney General William Barr said he doesn’t expect the Justice Department to open a criminal investigation into former President Barack Obama or Vice President Joe Biden, despite prodding to do so by President Donald Trump.

Barr told reporters at a news conference on Monday that he won’t let the Justice Department be used as a weapon to “drum up” illegitimate investigations.

Trump and his closest allies have been demanding that the Democrats be prosecuted for what he calls “Obamagate,” a vague conspiracy theory that’s not backed by evidence. He’s accused the Obama administration of working against him in the “biggest political crime and scandal” in U.S. history.

Barr said he doesn’t expect Obama or Biden to be accused of committing crimes as part of an investigation being conducted by U.S. Attorney John Durham.

“Not every abuse of power, no matter how outrageous, is necessarily a federal crime,” Barr said. “As to President Obama and Vice President Biden, whatever their level of involvement, based on the information I have today I don’t expect Mr. Durham’s work will lead to a criminal investigation of either man. Our concern over potential criminality is focused on others.”

