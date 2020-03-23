When New York Mandated Ebola Vaccinations, Nurses Sued

LISTEN TO ARTICLE 2:50 SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Brynien v. Daines, et al.

Case #8853/2009 N.Y. Supreme Court

The Origin

In late March 2009 the H1N1 virus—aka swine flu—first appeared in California. Within a month the first Americans began to die from the virus. In June the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had declared it a pandemic. As the death toll mounted, companies scrambled to come up with a vaccine. By early fall, it was ready.



The Suit

Dr. Richard Daines, a former New York state health commissioner, ordered every health-care worker to be vaccinated against the virus. If they didn’t do so by Nov. 30, they could be fired. The New York State Public Employees Federation and three nurses led by Lorna Patterson, an emergency room nurse at the Albany Medical Center, sued Daines, claiming he’d exceeded his authority in issuing his order. Besides, Patterson said at a news conference, “it takes away from our freedom of choice.”



The Ruling

On Oct. 16, to the surprise of many, acting Justice Thomas McNamara of the New York State Supreme Court issued a stay, which prevented Daines’s mandate from going into effect. One argument that appeared to sway the judge was that the vaccine had been raced into production without proper testing. The nurses, their lawyer said after the stay was issued, “feel very strongly that they are being set up to be guinea pigs.”



The Outcome

The case never did get to trial. A few weeks later, New York Governor David Paterson suspended the mandatory vaccinations. The reason? A shortage of vaccines. The federal government was able to supply only one-fifth of the vaccines it had promised. In the end, swine flu made 60 million Americans sick; there were 273,000 hospitalizations and 12,400 deaths. But because this decade-old case was never resolved, we still don’t know whether a state official can mandate citizens to be vaccinated. With the anti-vax movement being what it is, you can rest assured we’ll see more cases like this one as soon as a vaccine for the new coronavirus becomes available.



