Italy’s Fragile Finances Have a $2.4 Trillion Virus Problem

Investors are turning their attention to one of Europe’s biggest time-bombs: Italy’s stressed financial system.

The coronavirus outbreak and the resulting lockdown will have a significant impact on gross domestic product, and Italy plans to spend as much as 25 billion euros ($30 billion) to blunt the damage of a nationwide lockdown to businesses and individuals.

That means Europe’s most dangerous stock of public borrowing—some 2.4 trillion euros mainly on the balance sheets of banks across the European Union—is going to get bigger.

Exposure to Italy

At Risk Total credit exposure to Italy among non-Italian EU banks Note: Exposure to the general government and the private sector based on the European Banking Authority's credit risk calculations. Figures as of June 2019.

European banks are holding more than 446 billion euros of sovereign and private Italian debt, based on a Bloomberg analysis of European Banking Authority data. As the coronavirus outbreak spreads to other countries, the Italian debt will be a double burden to financial systems dealing with economic pressure at home.

Double Trouble

On the Hook Breakdown of credit exposure to Italy among non-Italian EU banks Note: Exposure based on the European Banking Authority's credit risk calculations. Included are only banks with a total exposure of 3 billion euros and more. Figures as of June 2019.

French banks are the most exposed among non-Italian lenders if a sell-off in Italy starts to spread through Europe’s financial system. The country’s two largest banks, BNP Paribas SA and Credit Agricole SA own retail units in Italy. Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau will propose changing capital rules for banks at a meeting of France’s stability council next week.

Doom Loop

The Depths of the Doom Loop Italian banks’ exposure to Italy’s sovereign debt Source: Bloomberg analysis of European Banking Authority data. Figures as of June 2019.

The Italian government has to sell more than 400 billion euros a year to keep its debt in check, which forces domestic banks to buy even more debt, a situation known as a doom loop, where a weak economy and weak banks feed into each other.

Fallout from the coronavirus outbreak could undo years of painful restructuring by Italian banks. A prolonged lockdown in Italy may boost bad loans that banks have worked for years to reduce and revive the specter of bailouts, sending the whole sector into a crisis.

