Angola Signs Deal With African Parks in Bid To Revive Tourism

Angola agreed to hand over management of a national park in the Namib desert to a not-for-profit organization that runs reserves in 11 countries on the continent, as part of a bid to revive its moribund tourism industry.

Johannesburg-based African Parks will help improve management of and restore Iona National Park in the southwest, a desert landscape spanning 15,200 square kilometers, according to an emailed statement Friday. While the area is no longer inhabited by rhinos and elephants, it still has cheetahs, leopards and zebras, African Parks said in the statement.

“Our vision is to showcase the natural wonders that Angola has to offer, and for people to come from all over and experience this globally significant region,” said Aristofanes Romão da Cunha Pontes, director general of the National Institute of Biodiversity and Conservation Areas.