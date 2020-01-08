Wharton Professor Turned Central Banker Chases Weaker Shekel

LISTEN TO ARTICLE 3:35 SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg

Sign up here to receive the Davos Diary, a special daily newsletter that will run from Jan. 20-24.

Little of Amir Yaron’s playbook survived his first year at the helm of the Bank of Israel.

Fresh off his post as a finance professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton business school, Yaron’s vision for Israel’s monetary policy centered on measured increases in interest rates and his preference for allowing markets to determine the exchange rate without significant intervention.

But talk of easing -- and even negative rates -- has by now supplanted the prospect of higher borrowing costs at a time of unprecedented political paralysis in Israel after two inconclusive elections and with the Middle East in the grip of conflict. What’s more, worried that an appreciating currency is choking off inflation, Yaron’s central bank is aggressively purchasing foreign currency to weaken the shekel.

Although markets are pricing in a cut as its next move, the central bank will leave its benchmark at 0.25% on Thursday, according to all economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The key rate has been on hold since a surprise hike in November 2018, at the only meeting led by an interim governor before Yaron took charge the following month.

“They’re doing what they can do given that their tools are limited,” said Barry Topf, former market operations director at the Bank of Israel. “The effectiveness of continued lower interest rates not only in Israel but around the world is coming into ever greater questioning.”

Stymied by tepid inflation and with a bare minimum of room before bumping up against zero rates, Israel is among small open economies caught off guard as major central banks turned toward easing.

Less Than Zero After Riksbank hike, only four central banks have negative interest rates Source: ECB, SNB, Riksbank, Danmarks Nationalbank, BOJ

Nowhere has the change in Yaron’s approach been more abrupt than in the currency market -- where, as he clarified in September, the central bank should intervene if the exchange rate deviates from a window consistent with price stability and economic activity. A global dovish turn, the strong shekel and local inflation that dropped out of the target range of 1% to 3%, seemed to change the calculus.

After hardly intervening all year, the Bank of Israel bought $3.6 billion in foreign exchange during the last two months of 2019. It’s barely dented the shekel, which has appreciated against the dollar both in November and December. Israel’s currency was 0.4% weaker against the greenback as of 1:55 p.m. in Tel Aviv.

Read more: Stanley Fischer’s Remedy Lives On in Chase After Weaker Shekel

Israel’s purchases of foreign currency date to Stanley Fischer’s tenure as Bank of Israel governor from 2005 to 2013, when he rolled out the program to try to keep the shekel in check and give exporters an edge.

It’s become increasingly difficult to slow the shekel’s appreciating trend, however, in the face of a current-account surplus and foreign investment. In the past decade, Israel’s shekel is second only to Thailand’s baht with a gain of almost 10% against the dollar.

“It’s not enough in the amounts that they’re buying, in other monetary actions that they should be taking,” said Natanel Haiman, head of the economics division for the Manufacturers Association of Israel.

While rate cuts aren’t off the table, the central bank has made clear that for now it’s opting for more purchases of foreign currency as a way to lift inflation and avert an economic slowdown.

Topf’s successor and a voting member of the monetary committee, Andrew Abir, said it’s also considered other tools that include large acquisitions of government bonds. And unlike interest rates, “there is unlimited room on acquiring U.S. dollars,” he told Reuters.

As a result, however, the country has built up a stockpile of foreign currency equal to nearly a third of its gross domestic product, a level that’s “excessive,” according to exchange rate scholar Joseph Gagnon.

“A stronger shekel is probably going to happen and this central bank is just leaning against the wind,” said Gagnon, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

— With assistance by Harumi Ichikura