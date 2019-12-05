EPA Chief Says Agency Plans to Release Biofuel Rule by Dec. 20

SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

The EPA plans to issue a final rule setting 2020 biofuel blending quotas by Dec. 20, the agency’s chief told industry representatives in phone calls Thursday.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler gave the update to biofuel producers after Bloomberg News reported that White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow was working to hone the agency’s current proposal, according to three people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named describing private conversations.

The EPA is seeking to send its draft of the final rule to the White House Office of Management and Budget later Thursday, Wheeler said, according to the people.