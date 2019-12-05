EPA Chief Says Agency Plans to Release Biofuel Rule by Dec. 20

 Skip to content
More from
Bloomberg
Politics
relates to Gas Lobby Group Goes on Attack to Halt Move to Ban New Hook-Ups
Gas Lobby Group Goes on Attack to Halt Move to Ban New Hook-...
relates to Giuliani Is in Kyiv, and Ukrainian Officials Are Steering Clear
Giuliani Is in Kyiv, and Ukrainian Officials Are Steering Cl...
relates to Hong Kong Protest Momentum Faces Test With Weekend Rally, Strike
Hong Kong Protest Momentum Faces Test With Weekend Rally, St...
relates to Trudeau Delivers Unifying Message to Open Canadian Parliament
Trudeau Delivers Unifying Message to Open Canadian Parliamen...
relates to Speaker Pelosi Rebukes Reporter: 'Don't Mess With Me'
Speaker Pelosi Rebukes Reporter: 'Don't Mess With Me'
relates to Trump Appeals to Supreme Court on Financial-Records Subpoena
Trump Appeals to Supreme Court on Financial-Records Subpoena
relates to Bloomberg Releases Gun Control Proposal: Campaign Update
Bloomberg Releases Gun Control Proposal: Campaign Update
relates to Uranium Miners Rise as Trump Panel Urges U.S. Buy Domestic
Uranium Miners Rise as Trump Panel Urges U.S. Buy Domestic
relates to Joe Biden Calls Iowa Man ‘Damn Liar’ for Raising Ukraine Issue
Joe Biden Calls Iowa Man ‘Damn Liar’ for Raising Ukraine Iss...
relates to Amazon Suit Claims Trump Bias Tainted Cloud Bid, Judge Says
Amazon Suit Claims Trump Bias Tainted Cloud Bid, Judge Says
relates to Gas Lobby Group Goes on Attack to Halt Move to Ban New Hook-Ups
Gas Lobby Group Goes on Attack to Halt Move to Ban New Hook-...
relates to Giuliani Is in Kyiv, and Ukrainian Officials Are Steering Clear
Giuliani Is in Kyiv, and Ukrainian Officials Are Steering Cl...
relates to Hong Kong Protest Momentum Faces Test With Weekend Rally, Strike
Hong Kong Protest Momentum Faces Test With Weekend Rally, St...
relates to Trudeau Delivers Unifying Message to Open Canadian Parliament
Trudeau Delivers Unifying Message to Open Canadian Parliamen...
relates to Speaker Pelosi Rebukes Reporter: 'Don't Mess With Me'
Speaker Pelosi Rebukes Reporter: 'Don't Mess With Me'
relates to Trump Appeals to Supreme Court on Financial-Records Subpoena
Trump Appeals to Supreme Court on Financial-Records Subpoena
relates to Bloomberg Releases Gun Control Proposal: Campaign Update
Bloomberg Releases Gun Control Proposal: Campaign Update
relates to Uranium Miners Rise as Trump Panel Urges U.S. Buy Domestic
Uranium Miners Rise as Trump Panel Urges U.S. Buy Domestic
relates to Joe Biden Calls Iowa Man ‘Damn Liar’ for Raising Ukraine Issue
Joe Biden Calls Iowa Man ‘Damn Liar’ for Raising Ukraine Iss...
relates to Amazon Suit Claims Trump Bias Tainted Cloud Bid, Judge Says
Amazon Suit Claims Trump Bias Tainted Cloud Bid, Judge Says
relates to Gas Lobby Group Goes on Attack to Halt Move to Ban New Hook-Ups
Gas Lobby Group Goes on Attack to Halt Move to Ban New Hook-...
relates to Giuliani Is in Kyiv, and Ukrainian Officials Are Steering Clear
Giuliani Is in Kyiv, and Ukrainian Officials Are Steering Cl...
relates to Hong Kong Protest Momentum Faces Test With Weekend Rally, Strike
Hong Kong Protest Momentum Faces Test With Weekend Rally, St...
relates to Trudeau Delivers Unifying Message to Open Canadian Parliament
Trudeau Delivers Unifying Message to Open Canadian Parliamen...
relates to Speaker Pelosi Rebukes Reporter: 'Don't Mess With Me'
Speaker Pelosi Rebukes Reporter: 'Don't Mess With Me'
relates to Trump Appeals to Supreme Court on Financial-Records Subpoena
Trump Appeals to Supreme Court on Financial-Records Subpoena
relates to Bloomberg Releases Gun Control Proposal: Campaign Update
Bloomberg Releases Gun Control Proposal: Campaign Update
relates to Uranium Miners Rise as Trump Panel Urges U.S. Buy Domestic
Uranium Miners Rise as Trump Panel Urges U.S. Buy Domestic
relates to Joe Biden Calls Iowa Man ‘Damn Liar’ for Raising Ukraine Issue
Joe Biden Calls Iowa Man ‘Damn Liar’ for Raising Ukraine Iss...
relates to Amazon Suit Claims Trump Bias Tainted Cloud Bid, Judge Says
Amazon Suit Claims Trump Bias Tainted Cloud Bid, Judge Says
politics

EPA Chief Says Agency Plans to Release Biofuel Rule by Dec. 20

By
and

EPA Chief Says Agency Plans to Release Biofuel Rule by Dec. 20

By
and
,
Andrew Wheeler
Andrew Wheeler Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg
Andrew Wheeler
Andrew Wheeler
Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg
Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg

The EPA plans to issue a final rule setting 2020 biofuel blending quotas by Dec. 20, the agency’s chief told industry representatives in phone calls Thursday.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler gave the update to biofuel producers after Bloomberg News reported that White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow was working to hone the agency’s current proposal, according to three people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named describing private conversations.

The EPA is seeking to send its draft of the final rule to the White House Office of Management and Budget later Thursday, Wheeler said, according to the people.

    Published on