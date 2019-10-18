Walmart Will Take a $2.2 Billion Charge for Asda Pension Change

LISTEN TO ARTICLE 1:07 SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Walmart Inc. is making a change to its pension plan for employees at its U.K. Asda unit, and will incur a pretax charge to earnings of about $2.2 billion.

Under the terms of the deal, Rothesay Life Plc will take over managing pension liabilities for about 12,000 members going forward. The transaction will simplify “the business at a cost which is significantly below the expected future cost of funding internally,” the companies said in a statement.

Offloading the pension costs at Asda could be a step in preparation for a sale or an initial public offering. The charge will be incurred at the completion of the buyout in late 2020 or early 2021.

The retailer said in May that it was considering an IPO for the Asda unit. A month earlier, U.K. antitrust regulators blocked J Sainsbury Plc’s bid to buy Asda, saying it would bring higher prices and less choice to shoppers.

Walmart shares were little changed, down 0.3% in premarket trading after the filing was released. The stock has gained 29% this year, outpacing the S&P 500 Index.