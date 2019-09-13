Blankfein Has Some Tax Advice After Icahn Plots Move to Miami

SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Lloyd Blankfein, the former Goldman Sachs CEO on a self-described “ gap year,” gave his two-cents on state tax rates after reports that billionaire Carl Icahn is planning a move to Florida to avoid the higher taxes in New York.

“For states with already high rates, increasing tax rate doesn’t necessarily increase tax revenue,” Blankfein wrote.

