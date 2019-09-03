Pound Slides Below $1.20 After Boris Johnson Threatens Snap Election

LISTEN TO ARTICLE 2:12 SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

The pound slumped to a level not seen in more than two-and-a-half years after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to call a snap election if he lost a crucial vote in parliament on Tuesday evening.

Sterling fell below $1.20, a level not tested since January 2017, after Johnson said he would trigger a general election on Oct. 14 if lawmakers pass legislation later Tuesday forcing him to delay Brexit again in the event of a no-deal.

U.K. lawmakers are planning legislation to force Johnson to delay Brexit until Jan. 31 unless he can strike a deal with the European Union by mid-October. The prospect of a fresh election means investors are starting to price in the formation of an alliance containing parties in favor of crashing out of the European Union, according to Credit Agricole SA.

“The latest pound weakness may reflect the fact that recent polls are suggesting that the pro-Brexit Tory party, Brexit Party and the DUP could come close to winning a majority and thus be able to deliver Brexit with or without deal,” said Valentin Marinov, head of group-of-10 foreign exchange research At the bank. “The GBP outlook could continue to deteriorate as the day progresses and especially if an early election becomes likelier.”

The currency may drop to as low as $1.10 if an election is seen delivering a mandate for a no-deal departure from the EU, according to Lee Hardman, a strategist at MUFG. A Bloomberg survey of strategists carried out last month saw an election as a better scenario for markets than no-deal Brexit, with a vote seen pushing the currency down to $1.19 versus $1.10 on a crash exit.

The pound fell 0.5% to $1.2011 after touching $1.1994 earlier. Sell stops below 1.2015 and stop entries below 1.2000 have been filled, according to a Europe-based trader, who asked not be identified he isn’t authorized to speak publicly.

“All focus will be on whether MPs table and pass a bill to extend the Brexit deadline,” said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney. “The market isn’t taking any chances, selling GBP first and asking questions later.”

