Direct Democracy Could Be Last Hurdle for Italy’s New Government

Italy’s future may be in the hands of as few as 50,000 online activists.

Members of the Five Star Movement, one of the parties set to support Giuseppe Conte’s second bid to be prime minister, vote Tuesday on an unlikely alliance with the Democrats -- their sworn enemies until a few weeks ago.

“Do you agree with the Five Star Movement setting up a government, led by Giuseppe Conte, with the Democratic Party?,” registered users will be asked from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The anti-establishment Five Star, the biggest party in parliament, has long been committed to direct democracy. The movement regularly puts policy and procedural issues before its members on an online platform called Rousseau.

Direct democracy has rankled mainstream politics in Europe, from a Greek vote on whether to accept a bailout during the financial crisis to the U.K.’s decision to exit the European Union in 2017. At the same time, it’s not unusual for party members to vote on proposed alliances: Germany’s Socialists did it to approve the latest tie-up with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats.

The Rousseau platform has over 115,000 voting members, although typically only about half take part in ballots. It’s run by a non-profit organization led by Davide Casaleggio, whose father founded Five Star along with comedian Beppe Grillo.

While the platform allows Five Star activists to block any major initiative the leadership is considering, questions are usually framed in such a way as to assure the base’s support. Still, Tuesday’s vote raises the temperature in an already tense late-summer political crisis.

Populist Coalition

Five Star has been here before. In 2018, members were asked to weigh in on the formation of a populist coalition between the party and Matteo Salvini’s rightist League. Party leaders endorsed the plan and the rank and file voted along with them.

In a controversial decision, some 52,000 Five Star activists voted to approve immunity from prosecution for Salvini ahead of a parliamentary vote.

Today, almost half of Five Star supporters back a government with the Democrats, or PD, according to a survey published by Corriere della Sera. Less than a third want to go back to the alliance with the League, and only 13% favor snap elections.

Still, lieutenants close to the three protagonists in the coalition talks -- Conte, Five Star and the Democrats -- are all looking anxiously toward the online vote, according to officials from the two parties, who asked not to be named discussing confidential matters.

Five Star is unsure what it will do if activists vote “no” or if the result is positive but close, the Five Star official said. The result is expected to be made public at about 6:30 p.m., the official said.

The party’s internal soundings show support for the new alliance has grown over the past week, as the two parties make progress on drawing up a common government program, the official added.

Behind Vote

A senior Democrat official expressed confidence that the measure will be approved, but noted that Di Maio has not thrown his weight behind a “yes” vote.

Five Star will only join the new government if it’s approved on Rousseau, Di Maio told party officials, according to Ansa news agency.

A “no” vote would in theory require Five Star lawmakers to vote against Conte in any confidence measure called to seal a government deal. And that could create a constitutional conundrum.

President Sergio Mattarella gave Conte a “full” mandate to form a new government, which typically means he got reassurances from the parties that they would gather a majority of lawmakers to back the premier.

Moreover, Italy’s constitution states there’s no rule forcing parliament members to vote their party line.

To add more uncertainty, critics have claimed that voting on the platform isn’t secure. After a string of hacking incidents, Italy’s data protection authority in April fined Rousseau for failing to secure member data.

Rousseau is now secure and tightly monitored, Valerio Tacchini, the notary who will certify Tuesday’s ballot, told Corriere della Sera, adding that “it’s a bit like the voting on X-Factor.”

Five Star said Aug. 31 that Rousseau is on a new, state-of-the-art platform and that results cannot be manipulated.

Conte on Monday sought to look beyond the Rousseau vote, saying on Facebook there’s a "consonance of ideas” between the Five Star Movement, Democratic Party and other center-left parties to form a new coalition government. Di Maio signaled there are no issues related to the appointment of a deputy premier, a key sticking point to date.

— With assistance by Alessandro Speciale