Australia Holds Rate, Watches and Waits as Sydney Property Jumps

Australia’s central bank left policy unchanged as it waits to see how a combination of interest-rate cuts and tax relief impact the economy, with Sydney property prices already showing renewed strength.

Governor Philip Lowe kept the cash rate at a record-low 1%, as widely expected, to gauge if the economy is entering the “gentle turn” he predicted last month. Markets and economists still expect him to have to ease again later this year as the U.S.-China conflict reverberates across the world.

“It is reasonable to expect that an extended period of low interest rates will be required in Australia,” Lowe said in his post-meeting statement. “The board will continue to monitor developments, including in the labor market, and ease monetary policy further if needed to support sustainable growth in the economy and the achievement of the inflation target over time.”

The Reserve Bank is hoping that recent tax cuts for households revive consumption, and a weakening currency lifts exporters and helps shield the economy from global upheaval. Yet with the country’s biggest exports -- iron ore and coal -- tumbling and Australians grappling with record debt and weak wage growth, it will likely prove tough to avoid further rate cuts.

“The main domestic uncertainty continues to be the outlook for consumption, although a pick-up in growth in household disposable income and a stabilization of the housing market are expected to support spending,” Lowe said.

The Australian dollar rose to 67.10 U.S. cents at 2:33 p.m. in Sydney from 66.94 cents prior to the release.

While Australia’s economy is often viewed as an appendage of China, it’s insulated from damage to that country’s exports from the trade war. Instead, Australia benefits heavily when Beijing authorities opt for domestic stimulus, which they’re likely to have to keep doing for the foreseeable future.

Lowe is also hoping that the end of the drag on growth from declining mining investment will help, particularly as companies refurbish existing assets and open some new mines.

Housing Rebound

Easier policy is already boosting the usual suspects: national house prices rose the most in almost 2 1/2-years in August, with the two biggest cities leading the way: Sydney jumped 1.6% last month, while Melbourne climbed 1.4%.

Lowe cut rates in June and July to try to counter the global turmoil and slowing local growth -- with the economy forecast to have expanded an anemic annual 1.4% in the second quarter, half its speed limit. The government meanwhile has begun providing tax rebates promised ahead of May’s election that are now reaching Australians’ bank accounts.

Yet iron ore tumbled 28% last month, its worst decline on record. And President Donald Trump’s tariffs are harming global sentiment, which filters into a small, open economy like Australia. The International Monetary Fund in July further cut its world growth outlook, already the lowest since the financial crisis, amid the uncertainty from the trade conflict.

Economists reckon Lowe will have to cut to 0.5% by March, a level the RBA has suggested could be its lower bound, opening up the possibility of unorthodox policy in 2020.