Oil Extends Slide as Trade War, Hurricane Dorian Hit Confidence

Oil extended losses as the U.S. and China struggled to make progress in setting a date for fresh trade talks and Hurricane Dorian added to demand worries.

Futures in New York were down 0.5%, following a 2.8% drop on Friday. Trades made in Monday’s session will be booked for settlement on Tuesday because of the U.S. Labor Day holiday. U.S. President Donald Trump tried to soothe financial markets, saying talks with China were making progress, although the date for a visit of Chinese officials to the U.S. capital for further discussions has yet to be set, according to people familiar with the discussions.

While Dorian, which reached category 5 strength over the weekend, probably won’t affect U.S. crude production and refining, it will damp demand for gasoline and diesel. The storm’s forecast path remains uncertain although it’s expected to move “dangerously close” to the Florida shoreline later Monday or earlier Tuesday.

Drivers OPEC’s output rose in August for the first time since the group launched a new round of cuts at the beginning of the year.

OPEC’s output rose in August for the first time since the group launched a new round of cuts at the beginning of the year. Russia’s average daily oil output in August exceeded its OPEC+ cap for the first time since April as the impact of the Druzhba contamination crisis faded.

Russia’s average daily oil output in August exceeded its OPEC+ cap for the first time since April as the impact of the Druzhba contamination crisis faded. Saudi Arabia removed Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih from his position as Chairman of Saudi Aramco, the second time his role has been scaled back in less than a week, as the government prepares to sell shares in the state-owned oil company.

removed Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih from his position as Chairman of Saudi Aramco, the second time his role has been scaled back in less than a week, as the government prepares to sell shares in the state-owned oil company. Mexico’s Finance Ministry got the green light to hedge the country’s oil production for next year, but is still fine-tuning the details.