technology

European Space Agency Satellite Veers to Avoid SpaceX Collision

European Space Agency Satellite Veers to Avoid SpaceX Collision

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket, with a payload of 60 Starlink satellites, lifts off in Cape Canaveral, Fla. on May 23, 2019.

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket, with a payload of 60 Starlink satellites, lifts off in Cape Canaveral, Fla. on May 23, 2019.

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket, with a payload of 60 Starlink satellites, lifts off in Cape Canaveral, Fla. on May 23, 2019.

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket, with a payload of 60 Starlink satellites, lifts off in Cape Canaveral, Fla. on May 23, 2019.

Three months after Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. launched the first set of what will be a broadband-providing constellation of satellites, other operators are already veering to keep their own spacecraft out of harm’s way.

The European Space Agency tweeted Monday that it fired the thrusters on its Earth observation satellite Aeolus to avoid a potential collision with one of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites. The Musk-led company launched the first 60 of its satellites in May, getting a jump on fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos’s Amazon.com Inc., which is pursuing a similar endeavor called Project Kuiper.

While the ESA said this is the first time it’s performed a collision-avoidance maneuver to protect one of its satellites from colliding with a constellation, they’re poised to become so common that using a manual process will be impossible. The agency said in a tweet that it’s preparing to automate avoidance maneuvers using artificial intelligence.

Representatives for SpaceX didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

