Bahamas Sees ‘Unprecedented' Devastation as Dorian Floods Towns

LISTEN TO ARTICLE 1:59 SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Photographer: Tim Aylen/AP Photographer: Tim Aylen/AP

The Bahamas government is reporting “unprecedented devastation” as the most powerful storm in the nation’s history tears up homes and leaves swathes of territory underwater.

Hurricane Dorian continues to devastate Grand Bahama, one of the nation’s northernmost islands, and has caused widespread flooding in many of the islands of the northwest and central Bahamas, the National Emergency Management Agency said in a bulletin Monday morning.

Grand Bahama residents posted videos to social media showing rushing flood waters reaching the roofs of homes while 155 mile-per-hour winds whipped palm trees. In Abaco, one of the first islands to be hit, the storm tore through neighborhoods, destroying houses, overturning vehicles and overturning boats.

“Based on reports out of Abaco, the devastation is unprecedented,” Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said in a post on Twitter. “Our focus right now is rescue, recovery and prayer.”

The storm came ashore in the Bahamas on Sunday tied as the most powerful storm to hit land anywhere in the Atlantic Ocean. Images published by local media showed homes semi-submerged, and roofs torn off.

Airport Flooded

Grand Bahamas International Airport flooded and is closed, as is the airport in Abaco, according to the Tourism and Aviation ministry’s notification website.

The Bahamas is made up of 700 islands and cays in the Atlantic Ocean east of Florida.

Nassau International Airport remains open. Tourism accounts for about half of the nation’s gross domestic product.

The National Emergency Management Agency issued an all-clear for more southern islands, including New Providence, home to the capital Nassau and a majority of the nation’s residents, which escaped the worst of the storm.

Roughly 100,000 of the Bahamas population of 370,000 live in areas that will be hit by the storm, said Kevin Peter Turnquest, the country’s deputy prime minister, in response to written questions.

The storm slowed to Category 4 status on Monday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

— With assistance by Michael Deibert