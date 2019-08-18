 Skip to content
politics

Spain Rebukes Salvini, Offers Port to Receive ‘Open Arms’ Vessel

Spain Rebukes Salvini, Offers Port to Receive ‘Open Arms’ Vessel

Spain will make available the Mediterranean port of Algeciras to receive the Spanish migrant rescue ship Open Arms given the refusal by Italy to allow it to dock.

Spain’s government is taking the step given the “emergency situation” facing the vessel with more than 100 migrants off the Italian island of Lampedusa, the government said in an emailed statement Sunday.

“The inconceivable reply from the Italian authorities, and specifically of the Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, to close their ports, and the difficulties expressed by other countries in the central Mediterranean, have led Spain to once again lead the reply to a humanitarian crisis,” the government said.

Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has pushed for European Union nations to share the task of taking on African migrants rescued from the Mediterranean. In June last year, he allowed vessels carrying 629 migrants to dock in Valencia after Italy and then Malta refused entry.

    Published on