China E-Commerce Sites Block Sales of Protest Gear to Hong Kong

 Skip to content
More from
Bloomberg
Politics
relates to Iran Ready to Escort Seized Oil Tanker Back Home If Needed
Iran Ready to Escort Seized Oil Tanker Back Home If Needed
relates to Johnson to Raise Brexit Stakes in Visits to Germany and France
Johnson to Raise Brexit Stakes in Visits to Germany and Fran...
relates to Spain Rebukes Salvini, Offers Port to Receive ‘Open Arms’ Vessel
Spain Rebukes Salvini, Offers Port to Receive ‘Open Arms’ Ve...
relates to Thousands Begin Dispersing After Rainy Rally: Hong Kong Update
Thousands Begin Dispersing After Rainy Rally: Hong Kong Upda...
relates to Portland ‘Ground Zero’ for Protests Between Right, Left-Wing
Portland ‘Ground Zero’ for Protests Between Right, Left-Wing
relates to IS Says It Carried Out Afghan Suicide Bombing That Killed 63
IS Says It Carried Out Afghan Suicide Bombing That Killed 63
relates to China Police Probe Gun Found in FedEx Package
China Police Probe Gun Found in FedEx Package
relates to U.S.-Mexico Tomato Trade War Faces Crucial Deadline on Monday
U.S.-Mexico Tomato Trade War Faces Crucial Deadline on Monda...
relates to Democrats Count on Re-Energizing Youth Vote for 2020 Elections
Democrats Count on Re-Energizing Youth Vote for 2020 Electio...
relates to Saudi Oil Field Hit by Drone Attack But Production Unaffected
Saudi Oil Field Hit by Drone Attack But Production Unaffecte...
relates to Iran Ready to Escort Seized Oil Tanker Back Home If Needed
Iran Ready to Escort Seized Oil Tanker Back Home If Needed
relates to Johnson to Raise Brexit Stakes in Visits to Germany and France
Johnson to Raise Brexit Stakes in Visits to Germany and Fran...
relates to Spain Rebukes Salvini, Offers Port to Receive ‘Open Arms’ Vessel
Spain Rebukes Salvini, Offers Port to Receive ‘Open Arms’ Ve...
relates to Thousands Begin Dispersing After Rainy Rally: Hong Kong Update
Thousands Begin Dispersing After Rainy Rally: Hong Kong Upda...
relates to Portland ‘Ground Zero’ for Protests Between Right, Left-Wing
Portland ‘Ground Zero’ for Protests Between Right, Left-Wing
relates to IS Says It Carried Out Afghan Suicide Bombing That Killed 63
IS Says It Carried Out Afghan Suicide Bombing That Killed 63
relates to China Police Probe Gun Found in FedEx Package
China Police Probe Gun Found in FedEx Package
relates to U.S.-Mexico Tomato Trade War Faces Crucial Deadline on Monday
U.S.-Mexico Tomato Trade War Faces Crucial Deadline on Monda...
relates to Democrats Count on Re-Energizing Youth Vote for 2020 Elections
Democrats Count on Re-Energizing Youth Vote for 2020 Electio...
relates to Saudi Oil Field Hit by Drone Attack But Production Unaffected
Saudi Oil Field Hit by Drone Attack But Production Unaffecte...
relates to Iran Ready to Escort Seized Oil Tanker Back Home If Needed
Iran Ready to Escort Seized Oil Tanker Back Home If Needed
relates to Johnson to Raise Brexit Stakes in Visits to Germany and France
Johnson to Raise Brexit Stakes in Visits to Germany and Fran...
relates to Spain Rebukes Salvini, Offers Port to Receive ‘Open Arms’ Vessel
Spain Rebukes Salvini, Offers Port to Receive ‘Open Arms’ Ve...
relates to Thousands Begin Dispersing After Rainy Rally: Hong Kong Update
Thousands Begin Dispersing After Rainy Rally: Hong Kong Upda...
relates to Portland ‘Ground Zero’ for Protests Between Right, Left-Wing
Portland ‘Ground Zero’ for Protests Between Right, Left-Wing
relates to IS Says It Carried Out Afghan Suicide Bombing That Killed 63
IS Says It Carried Out Afghan Suicide Bombing That Killed 63
relates to China Police Probe Gun Found in FedEx Package
China Police Probe Gun Found in FedEx Package
relates to U.S.-Mexico Tomato Trade War Faces Crucial Deadline on Monday
U.S.-Mexico Tomato Trade War Faces Crucial Deadline on Monda...
relates to Democrats Count on Re-Energizing Youth Vote for 2020 Elections
Democrats Count on Re-Energizing Youth Vote for 2020 Electio...
relates to Saudi Oil Field Hit by Drone Attack But Production Unaffected
Saudi Oil Field Hit by Drone Attack But Production Unaffecte...
politics

China E-Commerce Sites Block Sales of Protest Gear to Hong Kong

By

China E-Commerce Sites Block Sales of Protest Gear to Hong Kong

By
,
Helmets and umbrellas during a protest in Hong Kong. 

Helmets and umbrellas during a protest in Hong Kong. 

Photographer: Eduardo Leal/Bloomberg
Helmets and umbrellas during a protest in Hong Kong. 

Helmets and umbrellas during a protest in Hong Kong. 

Photographer: Eduardo Leal/Bloomberg

Photographer: Eduardo Leal/Bloomberg

Hong Kong demonstrators will need to look beyond mainland China for supplies of protest gear that’s defined the look of the movement.

Queries on Chinese e-commerce portals such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s Taobao for umbrellas, masks and helmets would return the searches as “item not found” for buyers based in Hong Kong, while those on the mainland had positive results. Hong Kong logistics companies said a list of “sensitive items” which include black T-shirts, banners, laser pens and facial masks will be detained at customs.

Protests in Hong Kong have dragged on since early June, with the government warning of the damage to the economy and the city’s reputation. Police have used tear gas and rubber bullets on demonstrators who linger after peaceful rallies ended, and the confrontations have turned increasingly violent in recent weeks.

In such fights, protesters wear gas masks and helmets, and police have said some target strong laser beams at them. After entering search queries, e-commerce site JD.com showed helmets and laser pens are “out of storage for Hong Kong and Macau.”

A representative of Hong Kong’s customs says it didn’t receive any directive to control the import of protest-related items, and it doesn’t know if there are any restrictions from mainland customs. Outside of business hours, a call to China’s customs went unanswered, while representatives for JD and Alibaba, which owns Taobao, didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

According to a notice on the website of Hong Kong logistics company Dailybuyco.com, customs has strengthened controls over imports and exports. The current list of “sensitive items” also includes towels, umbrellas, glow sticks, flashlights and helmets. The list, as defined by the customs, is constantly changing, the website said, without specifying if it was Hong Kong or China authorities.

Another delivery company Taopai.hk posted a similar notice earlier this month, saying that customs and the Hong Kong government are posting restrictions over imported goods, including yellow umbrellas, yellow helmets, iron pipes and knives. No “goods for riot” can be transported in freight, the post said.

    Published on