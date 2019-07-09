Lawsuits Against Bayer Are Sprouting Like Weeds

LISTEN TO ARTICLE 2:45 SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

The Origin

Illustration: 731 Illustration: 731

Everybody knows that when one company merges with another, the acquirer assumes the legal liabilities of the acquired. Presumably when Bayer AG, the German drugmaker, completed its purchase of Monsanto Co. last year, it knew that. Monsanto was facing 1,300 lawsuits claiming its popular weedkiller, Roundup, causes non-Hodgkin lymphoma. But Monsanto appeared unworried: “The company believes that it has meritorious factual and legal defenses to these cases and is vigorously defending them,” it said in its 2017 annual report.

The Trials

Oops. Since the merger, three cases have gone to trial—and Monsanto-Bayer has lost all three. In May a jury awarded two Roundup users $1 billion each in punitive damages. While those awards will surely be lowered on appeal, the number of cases has quadrupled since the takeover.

The Settlement?

Conventional wisdom on Wall Street is that Bayer needs to nip all this in the bud—fast. Elliott Management, the activist hedge fund, took a $1.3 billion stake in the company and is pushing for a settlement. Plus, Bayer hired the master settler himself, Ken Feinberg, famous for creating the 9/11 victim compensation fund, among others. Holly Froum of Bloomberg Intelligence estimates a settlement would cost Bayer $6 billion to $7 billion: painful but manageable for a company with $39.6 billion in annual revenue.

The Twist

Bayer also recently engaged John Beisner, a lawyer known for fighting—if not to the death, then to the imminent death—before accepting a deal. Here’s a theory: Bayer won’t settle now because it’s hoping it can get a Roundup case before the Supreme Court, which could well decide that federal law preempts the plaintiffs’ claims. If Bayer wins, it’s off the hook completely. But if it loses, its liability will increase geometrically. Meanwhile, the next trial starts in August in St. Louis, a notoriously pro-plaintiff jurisdiction.

In re Roundup Products Liability Litigation

3:16-md-02741-VC

• How’s Bayer’s stock doing? Not great. In the year after it bought Monsanto, during which juries awarded Roundup plaintiffs a total of $2.4 billion, the company’s stock dropped 46%. More recently it’s been rising, mainly because of Elliott’s involvement, which investors hope will lead to a settlement.



• The upcoming St. Louis trial is just the start of Bayer’s incipient tribulations. Between August and February, it’ll face four other trials in state court in St. Louis, plus one in Montana and another in federal court in San Francisco. It’s not going to get any easier.



Nocera is a business columnist for Bloomberg Opinion.