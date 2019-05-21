 Skip to content
technology

Silicon Valley's Van-Dwellers

People are living in RVs parked on city streets because rents and home prices have risen so high.

By
and

Silicon Valley's Van-Dwellers

People are living in RVs parked on city streets because rents and home prices have risen so high.

By
and
,
A pedestrian walks past recreational vehicles parked on Crisanto Avenue in Mountain View, California.
Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

A pedestrian walks past recreational vehicles parked on Crisanto Avenue in Mountain View, California.

 Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
A pedestrian walks past recreational vehicles parked on Crisanto Avenue in Mountain View, California.

A pedestrian walks past recreational vehicles parked on Crisanto Avenue in Mountain View, California.

Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Mountain View, California, is home to Google and Silicon Valley's tech boom. Rents and home prices have soared, and hundreds of people have been forced to live in recreational vehicles parked on the city's streets. This week on Decrypted, we explore how the rising cost of living is fueling tension between homeowners and vehicle residents, resulting in a parking ban on RVs.

Want to hear more? Subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Pocket Casts for new episodes every week. Decrypted is a podcast that uncovers the hidden projects, quiet rivalries and uncomfortable truths in the global technology industry.

