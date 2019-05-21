Silicon Valley's Van-Dwellers

LISTEN TO ARTICLE :42 SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Mountain View, California, is home to Google and Silicon Valley's tech boom. Rents and home prices have soared, and hundreds of people have been forced to live in recreational vehicles parked on the city's streets. This week on Decrypted, we explore how the rising cost of living is fueling tension between homeowners and vehicle residents, resulting in a parking ban on RVs.

