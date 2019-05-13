Apple Loses at U.S. Supreme Court on iPhone App Antitrust Suit

Exasperated Europeans Face Surprise Pompeo Visit on Iran
China Defies Trump With Plans to Raise Tariffs on U.S. Goods
Merkel’s Plans for Smooth Handover Hurt by Party Manager’s E...
Trump Farm Aid Is Deja Vu for ’80s Traders Skeptical of Plan
U.S. Stepping Up Enforcement of Delinquent Student Loans
China Announces Tariff Retaliation to Take Effect on June 1
Market Odds of a Fed Rate Cut Are Rising
Pakistan Stocks Drop as IMF's $6 Billion Bailout Draws Quest...
Assange Rape Probe Reopened, Complicating U.S. Extradition
1 in 5 Candidates Accused of a Heinous Crime in India’s Elec...
Photographer: Anthony Kwan/Bloomberg
Apple Loses at U.S. Supreme Court on iPhone App Antitrust SuitBy
Updated on
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that consumers can press ahead with a lawsuit that accuses Apple Inc. of using its market dominance to artificially inflate prices at its App Store.
The 5-4 ruling could add to pressure the company faces to cut the 30 percent commission it charges on app sales. Lawyers pressing the case have said they will seek hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of overpaying consumers.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the court’s liberal wing in the majority.
Apple dropped 5.5 percent to $186.45 at 10:15 a.m. in New York.
(Updates with Apple shares in fourth paragraph.)