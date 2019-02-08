Spain’s Biggest Lender Is Roiling a $340 Billion Market

LISTEN TO ARTICLE 3:03 SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Banco Santander SA has a $340 billion corner of the debt market on tenterhooks. In the coming days, Spain’s biggest lender has a first opportunity to announce a call, or repurchase, of some some of its riskiest bonds. While most investors expect banks to trigger such options, Santander has so far stayed silent on the subject, raising market tension. For while the decision is only over 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) of so-called Additional Tier 1 notes, it has the potential to set an industrywide precedent and roil the entire market. The bank has said it has until Feb. 12 to issue a call notice.

Why does the decision matter?

The Santander call option has become a test case for AT1 contingent-convertible debt, or CoCos, because the securities involved were some of the first to be issued in a market that only came into existence in 2014.

Investors price the perpetual bonds on the assumption that banks will voluntarily repurchase notes at the first call date, typically five years after issuance. Any delay would inherently make the notes less valuable because holders would have to wait longer to get the principal repaid. The design of AT1s can also encourage a fifth anniversary buyback because coupons change after the first call date, which can lead to higher costs for the issuer.

Why wouldn’t Santander call the notes?

Santander is one of 10 banks in Europe that have AT1s with a first call date this year. Its potential buybacks of euro AT1s next month, and dollar notes in May, are the least certain because of differences in market-funding costs. These mean it could be cheaper for Santander to extend its bonds rather than retiring them and selling new securities, particularly given that spreads in the bond market have widened over the past year. Still, this year’s credit rally has complicated cost-comparison estimates.

How would Santander’s notes react?

The effect on Santander’s AT1s could be a sharp drop in price. The euro notes fell as low as 95 cents last month on concern that the bonds wouldn’t be called. They have rallied back almost to par on optimism there will be a call. A dollar AT1 sale on Wednesday spurred gains as some investors argued that the bank wouldn’t risk alienating an investor base it had just borrowed from. If the bank doesn’t call, the next opportunity is three months later and then every three months after that.

What would the broader impact be?

For Santander, the risk is that bond buyers may lose confidence in the bank, curbing demand for its debt and raising borrowing costs across its capital structure. If that panned out, it could easily outweigh any immediate cost-savings from extending the old AT1s.

More broadly, investors may punish other banks that are seen as less likely to call their AT1s -- an industrywide risk because lenders are required to have AT1s as a capital cushion in the event of financial difficulties.

What has Santander said?

Chief Executive Officer Jose Antonio Alvarez said on a Jan. 30 earnings call that “we call or we don’t call based purely on economic terms.” The bank has subsequently declined to comment further.