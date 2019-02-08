 Skip to content
politics

EU's Tusk Plans Polish Comeback for 2019 Elections, Paper Says

By

EU's Tusk Plans Polish Comeback for 2019 Elections, Paper Says

By
,
  • Tusk said to mull forming movement to challenge ruling party
  • His spokesman denies report by Rzeczpospolita newspaper
Donald Tusk
Donald Tusk Photographer: Roni Rekomaa/Bloomberg
Donald Tusk
Donald Tusk
Photographer: Roni Rekomaa/Bloomberg
Photographer: Roni Rekomaa/Bloomberg

European Council President Donald Tusk is planning to return home to Poland to galvanize the opposition in this year’s general election to challenge a nationalist ruling party that’s clashed with Brussels over democratic standards, newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported.

Tusk, who sets the agenda for European Union summits and has played a key role in Brexit negotiations, hasn’t said whether he plans to return to front-line domestic politics after his term in Brussels ends in December, and his spokesman said the report was "false." Rzeczpospolita said Friday that Tusk would “directly engage” in a new political project to consolidate groups against the Law & Justice government, but it didn’t specify a role.

Formerly Poland’s longest-serving prime minister and leader of the opposition Civic Platform party, Tusk, 61, is widely considered the strongest opponent to Law & Justice party’s re-election drive after repeatedly besting it in elections in the past 15 years. The ruling party leads opinion polls, thanks in part to unprecedented social handouts and tightly controlled state-run media. But after a volatile four years battling EU allies amid accusations it’s dismantling Poland’s democratic order, its support is sagging.

Tusk’s colleagues are increasingly concerned about the inability of the opposition-leading Civic Platform to successfully team up with other groups in the EU’s largest ex-communist member, according to Rzeczpospolita, whose report cited people close to Tusk.

The new movement, which is to include local administration officials and groups currently not in parliament, is set to start June 4 -- the 30th anniversary of the first partly-free elections behind the Iron Curtain that helped Poland break free from totalitarian rule, it said.

In November, Tusk warned in a speech that rising nationalist sentiment across the bloc posed a serious risk to the EU, especially as May’s European Parliament elections approach.

“Those who are cheering on nationalism in Europe, those who are betting on disintegration and conflict, will inevitably lead to an absolutely fundamental threat,” Tusk said in the Polish city of Poznan. “I am talking here about the rise of nationalism and anti-European, not only rhetoric, but also anti-European emotion, in many European capitals.”

— With assistance by Jonathan Stearns

