technology

Texas-Size Glut of Frack Sand Means 19% Drop in Prices

By
Updated on

,
  • West Texas developers overbuilt capacity as fracking slowed
  • Midwest miners continue to lose market share to Texas rivals
A winter stockpile of sand sits at the Superior Silica Sands LLC facility in Barron, Wisconsin, U.S., on Thursday Sept. 10, 2015.
A winter stockpile of sand sits at the Superior Silica Sands LLC facility in Barron, Wisconsin, U.S., on Thursday Sept. 10, 2015.

Just a year after rushing into America’s busiest oil field with new mines, frack-sand producers may have overdone it.

West Texas sand used in the hydraulic fracturing process will drop 19 percent this year to about $30 a ton compared to 2018, according to industry consultant Rystad Energy AS. Sand pricing is a key financial input for oil explorers because fracking is the most expensive phase in drilling an oil well.

A slew of new West Texas mines close to Permian Basin drilling sites is elbowing Midwest mines that formerly dominated the frack-sand trade. Miners in and around Wisconsin that controlled 75 percent of the market in 2014 will see that diminish to 34 percent in 2020, Ryan Carbrey, Rystad’s senior vice president of shale research, told Petroleum Connection’s Frac Sand Industry Update conference in Houston on Wednesday.

Read more: Once-Worthless Commodity Now Fetches Billions in Plains of Texas

“We do think that things continue to be rather sloppy from a pricing standpoint in 2019,” Chase Mulvehill, an analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said in a presentation during the conference. “We’ll see if people renegotiate contracts. What we’ve heard so far is people are actually starting to do that for some in-basin contracts.”

The sand oversupply has developed just as demand for fracking is taking a hit from the late-2018 slump in crude prices and more modest exploration programs by oil producers, Mulvehill said. Fracking demand is set to drop 3 percent in 2019, he said.

Fracking involves blasting high-pressure jets of sand, water and chemicals underground to crack open oil- or natural gas-soaked rocks that don’t respond to traditional drilling methods.

    Published on
    Updated on