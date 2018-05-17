Twitter's Dorsey Meets With Senators on Net Neutrality, Privacy

Twitter Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey met with a group of senators Thursday to discuss net neutrality and privacy issues.

"Pleasure to meet with @Twitter’s @jack today," Senator Ed Markey, of Massachusetts tweeted, saying they had been joined by Senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Maria Cantwell of Washington -- all Democrats.

The group discussed " #NetNeutrality, online #privacy, and immigration," Markey wrote.

The discussion occurred a day after Senate Democrats, joined by three Republicans, pushed through a measure that would nullify the Federal Communication Commission’s repeal last year of net neutrality rules. The measure is unlikely to pass the House.

Dorsey also met with Republican Senator John Thune of South Dakota, who is chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee. Thune didn’t vote for the measure, but has supported legislation to end the regulatory back-and-forth over whether internet providers can block content or create fast lanes.

Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee that is probing Russia’s use of online platforms including Twitter to influence the 2016 election, also met with Dorsey, according to a committee aide.