Oil Gains as U.S. Inventory Falls While Goldman Sees Iran Risks

Oil extended gains above $71 a barrel after U.S. crude inventories fell and as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said demand remains strong at a time when the market faces supply risks.

Futures rose as much as 0.5 percent in New York, after gaining 1.1 percent over the past three sessions. Ahead of the summer driving season, U.S. crude stockpiles slipped for a second week, a government tally showed. Meanwhile, Goldman said America’s surging shale output won’t be able to replace the potential drop in Iranian oil shipments after the U.S. reimposed sanctions on OPEC’s third-largest producer.

Crude has rallied this month to the highest level in more than three years after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from a 2015 pact between Iran and world powers that had eased sanctions on the Islamic Republic in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. While the International Energy Agency said a global glut’s been eliminated thanks to output curbs by OPEC, it warned high prices may hurt consumption and cut forecasts for demand growth.

“Declining crude and fuel stockpiles proves that demand remains healthy in the U.S.,” Ahn Yea Ha, a commodities analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co., said by phone from Seoul. “Geopolitical uncertainties are keeping prices above $70 a barrel and until tensions ease and there’s more clarity, we may continue to see oil trading in the current range below $72.”

West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery traded at $71.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 27 cents, at 7:25 a.m. London time. The contract climbed 18 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $71.49 on Wednesday. Total volume traded was about 1 percent below the 100-day average.

Brent for July settlement was up 15 cents at $79.43 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange, after adding 1.1 percent Wednesday. The global benchmark crude traded at a $7.63 premium to WTI for July.

Futures for September delivery on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange gained 2.2 percent to 483.5 yuan a barrel, rising for a third day.

U.S. crude inventories fell 1.4 million barrels last week, while domestic production rose to 10.7 million barrels a day, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. The specter of surging American output, which has topped 10 million barrels a day every week since early February, continues to place a cap on prices and undermine OPEC’s output cuts. Gasoline stockpiles also shrank last week by 3.79 million barrels, the EIA reported.

Members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, said they have enough capacity to fill in any supply gap if renewed sanctions curtail Iran’s exports. Still, Goldman Sachs said the group won’t proactively replace the lost barrels, given its current narrative that the market isn’t fully re-balanced.

Even the U.S. won’t be able to offset Iran’s shipments because shale producers are facing “growing pains” as record production has caused a bottleneck in the nation’s pipelines, Goldman analysts including Jeffrey Currie wrote in a May 16 note.

Oil-market news:

Gasoline futures were up 0.2 percent at $2.2537 a gallon, after gaining 2.1 percent on Wednesday.

Since the European Union is unlikely to follow the U.S. in re-imposing sanctions on Iran, the overall impact on the Persian Gulf state’s exports will be “far more muted” than in the past, tanker tracker Petro-Logistics said in a note.

