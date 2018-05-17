Italian Mud Sticking to Euro Seen Dragging It Down to $1.10

The euro’s five-quarter rally is being impeded by a five-letter word: Italy.

As the wind was knocked out of Italian bonds Wednesday on concern that the two populist political parties struggling to form an administration would seek a government debt writedown, the common currency slid to the weakest level this year. That may only be the beginning, according to Standard Bank.

Political uncertainty is now augmenting slowing economic momentum to support euro bears, said Steve Barrow, head of foreign-exchange strategy at the bank in London. The currency could fall as low as $1.10 from its current level of about $1.18, he said.

“We are likely to find that this sort of mud sticks to the euro,” Barrow said. “Our previous call for a move into a $1.15-$1.20 range looks as if it might be more a case of $1.10-$1.15. Whatever it is, we don’t see the slide in the euro stopping just yet.”

Nomura’s Jordan Rochester and Eurasia’s Charles Lichfield on Italian political risk and how it’s affecting markets. Source: Bloomberg

The currency rallied more than 17 percent in the five quarters through March and has since fallen 4 percent to touch a 2018 low of $1.1764 on Wednesday. The yield on Italian 10-year government bonds fell one basis points to 2.11 percent, leaving the premium investors pay to hold the notes over their German equivalents around 150 basis points, close to a four-month high.