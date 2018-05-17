Congo Authorities Report Confirmed Ebola Case in Urban Center

Health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo confirmed a case of Ebola in Mbandaka, a city in the northwest of the country that’s home to about 1 million people.

The person carrying the viral disease was one of two suspected cases in Mbandaka that were tested, Health Minister Oly Ilunga said in a statement emailed Wednesday from the capital, Kinshasa.

Congo confirmed the latest outbreak of Ebola on May 8 in the remote town of Bikoro, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) south of Mbandaka by road. The Health Ministry reported 42 suspected cases of Ebola on May 15. Of the 20 people considered probable carriers, 18 have died.