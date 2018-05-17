Bank of England Tipped to Raise Rates in Slowing Economy

Slower-than-expected U.K. growth this year won’t stop the Bank of England from at least one interest-rate increase, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Output will stutter to 1.4 percent from 1.8 percent in 2017, the median forecast showed, slightly lower than the 1.5 percent previously forecast. Nearly 60 percent of economists see a hike at the August meeting. The poll was conducted in the week after the BOE’s May 10 policy announcement, when it left its key rate at 0.5 percent.

U.K. Downgrade Economists lower growth outlook for this year to 1.4 percent Source: Bloomberg monthly surveys

The economy almost ground to a halt in the first quarter amid snowy weather and a pullback from consumers. Investors responded by pushing back bets on a rate increase having at one time seen a May move as a done deal.

BOE Governor Mark Carney said that the economy will probably recover from its first-quarter slump and policy will still need to be tightened in the coming years to keep inflation under control.

That view was largely replicated by economists’ forecasts. They see output recovering to 0.4 percent this quarter and continuing at that pace until the end of next year. Recent figures have, however, have been mixed. A BOE report published Wednesday said investment intentions remain modest and said there was a “marked” slowdown in retail sales.

Consumer spending will also falter more than economists had previously expected and export growth this year will slow to 2.5 percent, the lowest since the survey began. The BOE said last week that it expects the U.K.’s engine of growth to shift toward exports and investment and away from household consumption.